HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Thursday after US and European markets ended in a sea of red due to inconclusive US election results and a turbulent cryptocurrency market.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.35 percent, or 220.30 points, to 16,138.22.

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.71 percent, or 21.67 points, to 3026.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.59 percent, or 11.93 points to 1999.58 in early trade.