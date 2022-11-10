AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
Nov 10, 2022
Kane taken off due to tiredness, says Conte

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 10:31am
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he substituted Harry Kane during Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest because of tiredness, allaying concerns about a possible injury to the England captain before the World Cup.

Kane, who was taken off before the hour mark, has started all 21 of Spurs’ games this season in all competitions. The 29-year-old also played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s Nations League games in September.

With England set to face Iran in their Group B opener on Nov. 21, an injury to Kane would have been a major setback for Gareth Southgate’s squad. “It was a problem of tiredness,” Conte told reporters. “Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy.

“But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.” Conte said Kane was not the kind of player who would step back from his club commitments with the World Cup on the horizon.

Spurs deserve to be in top-four race, says Conte

“Other players maybe they could tell me, ‘I’m tired and don’t want to play and help the team’,” Conte said.

“Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.” Spurs host Leeds United in the league on Saturday in their last game before the season breaks for the World Cup.

