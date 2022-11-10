Spot gold neutral in $1,702-$1,717 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,702-$1,717 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is consolidating around a resistance at $1,709, the 161.8% projection level of a wave c from $1,615.59.

The consolidation sends the very early signal of the completion of this wave.

However, confirmation is yet to be given.

A break below $1,702 will clear doubt and confirm the completion.

A bearish target zone of $1,687-$1,695 will be established accordingly.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,682

A break above $1,717 could lead to a gain into $1,723-$1,731. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a resistance at $1,709, around which a spinning top formed on Wednesday.

This candlestick pattern symbolizes both the hesitation and weakness of the market.

Probably, a pullback towards the lower channel is due.