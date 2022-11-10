AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.41%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
EPCL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FCCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.19%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.37%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.92%)
PRL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
TPL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TPLP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.49%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,274 Increased By 60.1 (1.43%)
BR30 15,918 Increased By 366 (2.35%)
KSE100 42,672 Increased By 406.3 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 205.1 (1.33%)
Spot gold neutral in $1,702-$1,717 range

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 09:52am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,702-$1,717 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is consolidating around a resistance at $1,709, the 161.8% projection level of a wave c from $1,615.59.

The consolidation sends the very early signal of the completion of this wave.

However, confirmation is yet to be given.

A break below $1,702 will clear doubt and confirm the completion.

A bearish target zone of $1,687-$1,695 will be established accordingly.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,682

A break above $1,717 could lead to a gain into $1,723-$1,731. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a resistance at $1,709, around which a spinning top formed on Wednesday.

This candlestick pattern symbolizes both the hesitation and weakness of the market.

Probably, a pullback towards the lower channel is due.

Spot gold bullion gold markets

