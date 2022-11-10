AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Brazil’s Embraer says China aviation regulator certifies E190-E2 regional jet

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 09:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
BEIJING/SYDNEY: Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that China’s aviation regulator had certified its E190-E2 regional jet for operations in the country, a move that would allow it to compete against China’s homegrown ARJ21 regional jet.

EU congratulates Lula, hopes for trade deal

China had been slow to certify the latest generation of Western jets and turboprops that compete against domestic-made equivalents, though this week the ATR42-600 turboprop also was granted certification during Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai.

