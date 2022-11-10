AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Nov 10, 2022
Pakistan

Recent spell of westerly winds pushes smog back to India

Hamid Waleed Published 10 Nov, 2022 06:41am
LAHORE: Recent spell of strong westerly winds pushed smog back to India, improving the air quality index by half after touching 400 earlier due to entry of thick smog as a result of wind direction to Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources, the act of stubble burning was carried out in India, which moved into Pakistan due to wind direction. This situation had alarmed the district administration to expedite precautionary measures across the cities in the central Punjab.

However, strong westerly winds kept blowing at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour helped pushing smoggy air back to India and bringing the index in the range of 125 to 200 on an average. On November 5 westerly winds had also brought impressive rains in the country, particularly in Balochistan where the district Panjgur registered 44 millimetre rain in total.

The widespread expansion of westerly winds at low latitude hit the Arabian Sea, brining rains to the unconventional centres like Karachi and Quetta. The PMD sources have predicted some 30 millimetre rain in Lahore on Thursday (today). They said the westerly winds would leave the country after showering moderate rain in the city.

This spell of westerly winds has brought the minimum temperature to 15 degree Celsius, which means no germination of dengue mosquito in the city. Eventually, the number of dengue patients is likely to drop substantially ahead. Similarly, the air quality would also improve with every passing day, especially after the upcoming spell of westerly winds.

The next spell of westerly winds is likely to hit the country again around 20th of November. It would be followed by the start of foggy spell near the end of November or early December, which would be thickened by the middle of December, said PMD sources.

They added that the upcoming winter season would witness above normal rains in the winter season. Rains would start by 1st of January and likely to persist till the end of the month. It would be helpful in meeting irrigation needs of the agriculture sector. Such an impressive spells of rain would extend the winter season up to the month of March that would be followed by a pleasant spring. Also, above normal snowfall is expected in the Northern areas, they said.

It may be noted there was no spring season during the outgoing year due to negligible amount of rains and the winter season had directly led to the summer.

