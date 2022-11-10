MDCAT across Punjab on 13th

LAHORE: Necessary arrangements are being finalised to hold the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination all over the province on November 13 in which about 83,000 candidates will participate.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi chaired a meeting, which reviewed the arrangements for the MDCAT examination. Among others, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Masood Sadiq, VC UHS Prof Ahsan Wahid Rathor, pro VC King Edward Medical University Prof Ijaz Hussain, Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Registrar Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Principal Services Institute of medical Sciences Prof Farooq Afzal participated in the meeting.

