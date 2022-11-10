FWCCI president for more efforts to turn chamber into role model

FAISALABAD: “We have to work more to make FWCCI really a role model among women Chambers in Pakistan, this year has been termed ‘Year of Development and Financial Stability’,” said Rubina Amjad, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). She was addressing to the meeting participants to welcome newly-elected executives, retiring executives and Chairpersons Standing Committees here today.

She said “we need to make its financial health more good and sustainable. For this I have termed my tenure ‘Year of Development and Financial Stability’.”

She said “we have women empowerment projects to complete for which we will enhance our revenue to meet the development and routine expenses.” While welcoming Mian Muhammad Adrees, Group Leader National Group, she appreciated the consistent support – moral, financial and guidance to make FWCCI a successful institution to work on national and international level. She said FWCCI was established in 2017 and its foundation stone was laid by Mian Muhammad Adrees, adding though former presidents did a lot but the cooperation of Mian Adrees was above all. She maintained that Mian Adrees was not only a national personality but was of international fame being International Director of International Lions Club in the recent past.

She said “we will have quality meetings/work and adhere positivity and character building to achieve our goals and objectives.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khurrum Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said his support would be available to the FWCCI. He said FWCCI should set short and long term objectives for revenue generation, to resolve problems of members for their business growth and also work for society. He assured his support for big events to work in combination.

