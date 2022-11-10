AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FWCCI president for more efforts to turn chamber into role model

Press Release Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: “We have to work more to make FWCCI really a role model among women Chambers in Pakistan, this year has been termed ‘Year of Development and Financial Stability’,” said Rubina Amjad, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). She was addressing to the meeting participants to welcome newly-elected executives, retiring executives and Chairpersons Standing Committees here today.

She said “we need to make its financial health more good and sustainable. For this I have termed my tenure ‘Year of Development and Financial Stability’.”

She said “we have women empowerment projects to complete for which we will enhance our revenue to meet the development and routine expenses.” While welcoming Mian Muhammad Adrees, Group Leader National Group, she appreciated the consistent support – moral, financial and guidance to make FWCCI a successful institution to work on national and international level. She said FWCCI was established in 2017 and its foundation stone was laid by Mian Muhammad Adrees, adding though former presidents did a lot but the cooperation of Mian Adrees was above all. She maintained that Mian Adrees was not only a national personality but was of international fame being International Director of International Lions Club in the recent past.

She said “we will have quality meetings/work and adhere positivity and character building to achieve our goals and objectives.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khurrum Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said his support would be available to the FWCCI. He said FWCCI should set short and long term objectives for revenue generation, to resolve problems of members for their business growth and also work for society. He assured his support for big events to work in combination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCCI business community FWCCI financial stability Rubina Amjad FWCCI president

Comments

1000 characters

FWCCI president for more efforts to turn chamber into role model

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories