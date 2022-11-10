AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PTI ‘long march’: Elahi orders foolproof security arrangements

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2022 07:59am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting on Wednesday in which the security arrangements of the PTI long march caravan for the Toba Tek Singh route came under a detailed review.

The CM directed the police and the administrative officials for making best security arrangements of the long march caravan for the Toba Tek Singh route. Asad Umer will lead the caravan of long march from Toba Tek Singh. The long march caravan starting from Toba Tek Singh will reach Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot, other cities and will reach Rawalpindi.

The long march being started from Wazirabad will reach Rawalpindi by passing through its fixed route. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the participants of the long march by a video link. The CM directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements of long march. He stated that we will also provide best security to the participants of the long march on the Toba Tek Singh route.

He apprised that the long march and the route will be monitored through the drone and CCTV cameras adding that the police commandos will be deployed on the roofs of the buildings on the way of the route.

He directed to ensure the usage of bullet-proof rostrum and bullet-proof shields on the container. He added that the participants of the long march remained peaceful earlier and will remain peaceful now as well.

The CM was given a briefing about the security arrangements being made for the leadership and the participants taking part in the long march of Toba Tek Singh and other cities.

PTI Central leader Asad Umar, Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Ayub, Provincial Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Shaukat Bhatti, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain Asadullah Khan (retd), Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Addl IG (Operations), Addl IG CTD, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Operations), Secretary SH&ME, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Faisalabad Division. Commissioner Sargodha Division, RPOs of Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Chiniot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner and DPO Chakwal attended the meeting via video link.

