AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
London cocoa hits more than 2-1/2-year peak, sugar up

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
LONDON: London cocoa futures rose to the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker pound and short-term supply tightness linked to a slow start to the 2022/23 main crop season in top grower Ivory Coast.

COCOA: March London cocoa rose 1.4% to 2,045 pounds a tonne by 1535 GMT, after climbing to a peak of 2,046 pounds - the highest level since February 2020.

Dealers noted the flow of cocoa from Ivory Coast had been disrupted by a dock workers strike in San Pedro, one of the nation’s two main ports.

Port arrivals in Ivory Coast have been running well below last season’s pace.

March New York cocoa fell 0.04% to $2,523 a tonne.

SUGAR: March raw sugar rose 1.05% to 19.20 cents per lb after setting a 3-1/2-month peak of 19.25 cents.

Dealers said fund-buying had helped fuel the recent run-up in prices while there are concerns that delays to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil may lead to lower-than-expected sugar production.

