AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran says will disclose one more name involved in assassination plot

  • PTI chief says attack on him followed a script
BR Web Desk Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:56pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will disclose one more name involved in the Wazirabad gun attack.

In a Twitter post, the PTI chief said that he had discovered the assassination plot two months ago, adding that the attack on him “followed a script.”

PTI's long march was halted last week after Imran sustained bullet injuries in what the party termed an assassination attempt.

Shots were fired at the former prime minister’s long march container and subsequently, he was taken to Shaukat Khanam hospital, Lahore for treatment.

He was discharged on Sunday after splinters of the bullets were removed from his right leg.

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his party’s long march will commence on Thursday (November 10).

Previously, PTI had announced that it would commence its long march on Tuesday from the place where Imran Khan was shot at in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan PTI Islamabad March

Comments

1000 characters

Imran says will disclose one more name involved in assassination plot

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP, NBP to withdraw appeals against Shariat Court's order: Ishaq Dar

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor Company

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Read more stories