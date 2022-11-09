Imran says will disclose one more name involved in assassination plot

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will disclose one more name involved in the Wazirabad gun attack.

In a Twitter post, the PTI chief said that he had discovered the assassination plot two months ago, adding that the attack on him “followed a script.”

PTI's long march was halted last week after Imran sustained bullet injuries in what the party termed an assassination attempt.

Shots were fired at the former prime minister’s long march container and subsequently, he was taken to Shaukat Khanam hospital, Lahore for treatment.

He was discharged on Sunday after splinters of the bullets were removed from his right leg.

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his party’s long march will commence on Thursday (November 10).

Previously, PTI had announced that it would commence its long march on Tuesday from the place where Imran Khan was shot at in Wazirabad.