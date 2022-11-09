Fatima's five-for, Bismah, Sadaf's fifties help Pakistan sweep series over Ireland

Ghulam Fatima’s maiden five-wicket haul and half-centuries from Bismah Maroof and Sadaf Shamas led Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and helped Pakistan record a clean sweep over Ireland, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The win also helped the home team take all six points for the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. Pakistan are currently in the second spot with 10 points, while India are leading the Championship with 12 points from six games.

Chasing 226 to win, Pakistan's opening batters who had provided great starts to the innings in the previous two matches, failed to contribute in the third ODI and both batters Muneeba Ali (12, 22b, 2x4) and Sidra Amin (10, 22, one four) were back in the hut inside nine overs with 28 runs on the board.

Sadaf Shamas – playing her third ODI was joined by captain Bismah – who was playing in a record 121 ODI. Both batters played shots at will and knitted a 124-run partnership for the third wicket. Bismah got out in the 32nd over not before scoring 57 off 70, smashing five fours.

The right-handed Sadaf struck seven boundaries during her 80-ball 72 before getting out to Eimear Richardson who was the most successful bowler for her side with two wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

An unbroken 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Omaima Sohail (25, 36b, 1x4) and Sidra Nawaz (18, 15b, 2x4) helped Pakistan achieve the target in the 48th over with five wickets to spare.

Today’s match will be remembered for many records made by the home side. At the time of the toss, Bismah became the first Pakistani women cricketer to feature in 121 ODIs. She broke the record of Sana Mir – who featured Pakistan in 120 ODIs from 2005 to 2019. Bismah during the course of her innings also became the first Pakistan batter to score 3,000 ODI runs. She also completed her 1,000 runs as ODI captain – second behind Sana Mir’s 1,069 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz completed her 100 international dismissals across all formats when Gaby Lewis was dismissed by Ghulam Fatima caught behind in the 22nd over. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu also completed her 100 wickets across both formats. She achieved the feat when she bowled Mary Waldron in the 47th over of the innings.

Earlier, Ireland's opening batters made full use of their captain’s decision and knitted an 84-run partnership for the first wicket. Lewis was the first one to return back to the hut, scoring 39 off 67 balls, and hitting three fours. Her opening partner Leah Paul top-scored for her side with a 94-ball 65, which included six boundaries. Amy Hunter was another significant run-getter for her side, scoring a 43-ball 41, striking seven fours.

Ireland were bowled out for 225 in the final over, thanks to the leg-spin magic of Ghulam Fatima. The 27-year-old Fatima was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 10-1-34-5. This was her maiden five-wicket haul and she ended up taking eight wickets in the series – the highest amongst both teams. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 40 runs, while Fatima Sana and debutant Umm-e-Hani scooped a wicket each.

After winning the ODI series 3-0, both sides will feature in the three T20Is from Saturday, 12 November. The T20I series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.