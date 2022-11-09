COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Wednesday, the military's media wing said.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander of Peshawar Corps.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief appreciated the formation’s efforts for peace and stability.

"We owe it to the sacrifices of our Shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in Newly Merged Districts in particular and KP in General," COAS said according to the ISPR press release.

"Always stay focused on your professional duties in the service of the nation," COAS concluded.

He said economic development was not possible without the sacrifices of martyrs.