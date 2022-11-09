Aitzaz meets Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Peop-les Party (PPP) stalwart Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan at his residence to inquire about his health on Tuesday. Both are neighbours in the locality of Zaman Park. According to sources, the issues like long march, national political scene and First Information Report (FIR) related to Wazir Abad incident were discussed in the meeting. The PTI sources said Imran recalled that he had invited Aitzaz to join his party some 17 years back.

“We have similar ideology,” he was quoted as saying by the party sources. He further said Aitzaz used to be his wicket keeper and he is well versed with the game of cricket. Imran further said the future of Aitzaz belongs to the PTI.

