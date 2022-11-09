AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSP slams govt for demolishing houses of the poor

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday termed the demolition of the houses of the deprived segment of Mujahid Colony Nazimabad No 7 as an act of cruelty and said if these thousands of victims are not provided an alternative place, they will encroach elsewhere and not dissolve into the air.

The responsibility of the state is to solve problems and not to shift problems from one place to another, he said.

He expressed these views at Pakistan House Karachi while talking to dignitaries belonging to the Pukhtoon community of Mujahid Colony Nazimabad No 7.

The state is like a mother and it is the responsibility of the state to provide roof to its people. He further said 34 thousand houses had to be demolished during the construction of Lyari Expressway during his tenure as city Nazim, but all the residents were provided with alternative places.

During the construction of the Lyari Expressway, the state, judiciary and local government were on same page and built 3 settlements with basic amenities for the victims before demolishing thousands of houses.

A plot of 80 yards and a cheque of Rs 50,000 were given to each victim family, he said.

Syed Mustafa Kamal demanded the government of Sindh that Mujahid Colony problem should be resolved by replicating the plan of his administration, and the residents of Mujahid Colony should also be provided with an alternative place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal demolishing houses

Comments

1000 characters

PSP slams govt for demolishing houses of the poor

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories