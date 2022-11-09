PSP slams govt for demolishing houses of the poor

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday termed the demolition of the houses of the deprived segment of Mujahid Colony Nazimabad No 7 as an act of cruelty and said if these thousands of victims are not provided an alternative place, they will encroach elsewhere and not dissolve into the air.

The responsibility of the state is to solve problems and not to shift problems from one place to another, he said.

He expressed these views at Pakistan House Karachi while talking to dignitaries belonging to the Pukhtoon community of Mujahid Colony Nazimabad No 7.

The state is like a mother and it is the responsibility of the state to provide roof to its people. He further said 34 thousand houses had to be demolished during the construction of Lyari Expressway during his tenure as city Nazim, but all the residents were provided with alternative places.

During the construction of the Lyari Expressway, the state, judiciary and local government were on same page and built 3 settlements with basic amenities for the victims before demolishing thousands of houses.

A plot of 80 yards and a cheque of Rs 50,000 were given to each victim family, he said.

Syed Mustafa Kamal demanded the government of Sindh that Mujahid Colony problem should be resolved by replicating the plan of his administration, and the residents of Mujahid Colony should also be provided with an alternative place.

