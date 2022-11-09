AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP claims IK wants to divide national institutions

Naveed Butt Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, is trying to destabilise the country by creating unrest and wanted to divide national institutions.

“Earlier the second-tier leadership of PTI was criticizing the state institutions but now the top leaders of the party including Imran Khan were doing the same which was very unfortunate. Imran Khan wanted to divide national institutions, whereas, the existing democratic forces would stop him with full force,” the PPP Senator Palwasha Khan expressed these views while addressing a news conference here on Tuesday.

She also claimed that Imran Khan is paving the way for the country’s enemies to mud-sling on the state institutions which should be stopped by the government.

The PTI chief is targeting the state institutions and he is doing all this at someone’s behest to damage the prestige of the institutions. Staying in power is not politics as big revolutionary leaders of the world did not come to power, she said.

The PPP leader said the PTI chief wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi for intervening in the matter as the supreme commander of Pakistan but the latter did not play any role in this regard.

“However, Dr Arif Alvi himself violated Article 6 of the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly,” she added.

“What are the reasons for praising the Indian media of Imran and why PTI chief was paving the way for the enemies of the country? If Imran Khan wants to fight with state institutions, then PPP will stand one step ahead to contest him,” she added.

To a question, Palwasha Khan said the country did not belong to Imran Khan alone rather it was a country of 220 million people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Imran Khan national institutions PTI chief

Comments

1000 characters

PPP claims IK wants to divide national institutions

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories