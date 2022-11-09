PPP claims IK wants to divide national institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, is trying to destabilise the country by creating unrest and wanted to divide national institutions.

“Earlier the second-tier leadership of PTI was criticizing the state institutions but now the top leaders of the party including Imran Khan were doing the same which was very unfortunate. Imran Khan wanted to divide national institutions, whereas, the existing democratic forces would stop him with full force,” the PPP Senator Palwasha Khan expressed these views while addressing a news conference here on Tuesday.

She also claimed that Imran Khan is paving the way for the country’s enemies to mud-sling on the state institutions which should be stopped by the government.

The PTI chief is targeting the state institutions and he is doing all this at someone’s behest to damage the prestige of the institutions. Staying in power is not politics as big revolutionary leaders of the world did not come to power, she said.

The PPP leader said the PTI chief wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi for intervening in the matter as the supreme commander of Pakistan but the latter did not play any role in this regard.

“However, Dr Arif Alvi himself violated Article 6 of the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly,” she added.

“What are the reasons for praising the Indian media of Imran and why PTI chief was paving the way for the enemies of the country? If Imran Khan wants to fight with state institutions, then PPP will stand one step ahead to contest him,” she added.

To a question, Palwasha Khan said the country did not belong to Imran Khan alone rather it was a country of 220 million people.

