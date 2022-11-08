AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP, FIA initiate joint action against illegal foreign exchange operators

  • Joint teams have been tasked to identify and take penal/legal action against the perpetrators, says central bank
BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:11pm
Follow us

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have jointly initiated action against illegal foreign exchange operators in Pakistan, the central bank stated on Tuesday.

"A high-level meeting was held between the SBP governor and DG FIA on November 8, 2022," stated the SBP.

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

“The meeting took stock of illicit foreign exchange activities and chalked out a comprehensive plan of action against illegal foreign exchange businesses being carried out in the country,” it said. “It was agreed during the meeting that concerted joint effort is required to apprehend and implicate the illegal foreign exchange operators and speculators across the country.”

Joint teams from SBP and FIA have been tasked to identify and take penal/legal action against the perpetrators so as to curb speculation and the grey market.

The teams, while remaining within the legal mandate allowed to them by the relevant laws, would crack down on all illegal foreign exchange operators and businesses across Pakistan.

Iqbal Day: SBP says will remain closed on Wednesday

Banks and Exchange Companies are authorised by the SBP to carry out foreign exchange business in Pakistan.

Involvement of any person or entity, other than banks and exchange companies, in a foreign exchange business is illegal under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947. Illegal foreign exchange business also adversely affects the open market exchange rate and increases the gap between the inter-bank and open market exchange rate.

On Monday, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad conveyed to Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar that the exchange rate has been stabilised after measures taken by authorities.

He stated this during his meeting with the federal minister at the Finance Division, said a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the statement, Dar and Governor SBP discussed measures taken for economic stability, recovery and development of the country. Moreover, coordination between the fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting.

Ahmad said that as a result of continuous administrative efforts of the government and the policy measures of the SBP, the value of Pakistan’s rupee has been stabilised and exchange rate volatility has been curbed, read the statement.

Pakistan FIA SBP Governor SBP SBP’s reserves SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

SBP, FIA initiate joint action against illegal foreign exchange operators

PTI supporters block roads in new protest

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Iqbal Day: government announces public holiday on Wednesday

Pakistan, Kenya dollar bonds rise as investors look to frontier issuers

Interior minister says evidence suggests Arshad Sharif killed in 'targeted attack'

India says Russia oil deals advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

No fuel shortage in Pakistan, adequate stocks available: energy ministry

OGRA refutes reports of diesel shortage in country

Read more stories