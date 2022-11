SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures slid more than 1% on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, on concerns over tepid demand in key consumer China amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 72 ringgit, or 1.6%, to 4,361 ringgit ($920.24) a tonne in early trade.