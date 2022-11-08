AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.39%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
GGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-12.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
OGDC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.56%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 120.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 18.5 (0.44%)
BR30 15,611 Increased By 43.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 42,250 Increased By 202.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 60.7 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall after rally driven by reopening bets

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 11:20am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday, as some investors chose to book profits on concerns that the recent rally fuelled by bets of an eventual economic reopening was not sustainable.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index retreated 0.8% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index was almost flat, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.4%.

** The CSI 300 Index had risen 7.6% since Oct. 31, as of Monday’s close, and the Hang Seng Index surged 13% on rumours of a possible end to China’s stringent COVID-19 lockdowns, even as Beijing reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy.

** “The recent rally in assets and currencies linked to the prospects of China’s economy on hopes that authorities in China will relax their ‘zero-COVID’ policy is unlikely to last,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

** “There have been several similar rallies this year when the COVID situation in China appeared to improve, which proved short-lived as new outbreaks emerged and restrictions were re-imposed.”

Chinese stocks extend rally as investors hold fast to reopening bets

** Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese leaders were considering steps toward reopening after nearly three years of tough pandemic restrictions but were proceeding slowly and had set no timeline.

** Analysts say the most important thing to watch going forward is whether Beijing will signal a major policy pivot during the December Politburo meeting.

** Healthcare stocks, consumer staples and semiconductor companies lost roughly 1.5% each.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.8%, with Alibaba and Meituan both down more than 1.5%.

** Still, Tuesday’s correction is mild compared with strong gains in the previous sessions, with some asset managers saying the market had bottomed out.

** “China’s A-shares might have gone past the trough of this round of decline, standing at the starting point of a new round of long-term bull market,” wrote Li Bei, a fund manager at Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center.

** “The first step is risk appetite repair, and the second step is a stabilisation and recovery of the economy and corporate earnings.”

China’s stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall after rally driven by reopening bets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories