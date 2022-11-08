AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: Wandering, but not lost

BR Research Published 08 Nov, 2022 08:52am
Follow us

Despite a lull that has setlled across the construction industry predominantly because of rising inflation and reducing purchasing power, a demand situation that has only been exacerbated by the floods, cement industry’s sales in Ocotober did not take a massive plunge to the south. In fact, cement offtake during the month stood at 4.249 million, only slighly lower than last month and higher than the 6-year monthly average cement offtake of roughly 4 million tons. Year on year, offtake during the month dropped 19 percent (local: -18%, exports: -40%). Cumulatively, in the 4MFY23 period, total offtake dropped 23 percent year on year, where local sales dropped 22 percent and the major downward thrust came from exports, declining 36 percent.

October is not the worst month of this or any year in terms of offtake. Though recovery based on demand revival from the current immobility may not be on the cards just yet. The country is reeling from the devastations caused by the floods while macroeconomic outlook seems only to be worsening. Prices are running amok with no signs of stalling. Costs of construction have been near prohibitive where both cement and steel prices, along with other building materials, rose manifolds over the last year. Schemes like the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar that promised affordable mortgages through markup subsidies to first time home buyers was largely taken off the table with PTI exit.

Development spending done through government projects is also down, safe for projects already in the pipeline, some halted due to the floods. Funds collection for flood rehabilitation of nearly 33 million affected is not nearly enough but will lead to a small growth spurt in construction supplies, of which cement is primary. Any substantial turnaround in demand would depend on construction costs, overall inflation and interest rates. Coal prices are heading south which may ease cement prices in the short run. Inflation however is not expected to simmer down so soon which will keep spenders in no hurry to make hasty decisions relating to large expenses like home construction.

While flood infrastructure and rehabilitation may provide spur a little demand, new development spending may not, given fiscal constraints owing to high debt-servicing needs and not enough significant mobilization in tax revenue. Though monthly demand is higher than the average offtake over the past six years, this year is going to be a downer.

Cement construction industry cement industry’

Comments

1000 characters

Cement: Wandering, but not lost

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Dar, SBP chief discuss fiscal, monetary steps

Read more stories