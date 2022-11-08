Pay raise, other demands: Govt servants set to begin sit-in today

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between federal employees and the government persisted as the public servants, under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), announced to hold a sit-in outside the Parliament House from Tuesday (today) for an indefinite period.

According to Syed Meiraj, media coordinator AGEGA, the protesting public servants from across the country since 2020 have been urging the government to increase their salaries as per the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission and give them 150 percent executive allowance.

They are also calling the government for a 100 percent increase in house rent, and medical and conveyance allowances.

They are also demanding the upgradation of federal government employees on the pattern of provincial government employees as per the February 11, 2021 government agreement and recommendations of the Establishment Division.

The AGEGA Chief Coordinator, Rahman Bajwa, said that they would continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands.

“Our protest is apolitical and will remain non-political,” he said. He lamented that despite the assurance of the federal government, their demands could not be entertained.

“There will be no compromise over the rights of the employees.

If the government accepts their demands, they will change the sit-in into a day of thanksgiving,” he added.

He said that employees from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir will participate in the sit-in. “All government employees and associations of the federation will participate in the sit-in.

