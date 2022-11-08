Karachi: Chairman FBR’s highly productive visit

KARACHI: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad visited Karachi and remained in Karachi for three days. He chaired Chief Commissioners’ Conference of eight (08) Field Formations of Sindh and Balochistan held at Large Taxpayer’s Office, Karachi. Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Amjad Zubair Tiwana also accompanied the Chairman FBR.

Detailed presentations regarding revenue collections for and upto the month of October were given by all Chief Commissioners, further outlining the strategy for achievement of budgetary targets for November and the rest of the Financial Year 2022-23. The CCIRs’ (chief commissioners inland revenue) gave a workable strategy and new avenues for achieving the revenue target for Financial Year 2022-23.

The Chairman FBR directed all CCIRs that all-out efforts must be taken to safeguard revenue and to meet the budgetary target fixed for Financial Year 2022-23 through intensified Enforcement measures.

The Chairman FBR also held a meeting with Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) at Tax House, Kamal Ataturk Road, Karachi. The President KTBA, Rehan Jafri, along with other members of the tax bar, was present. They raised certain operational and technical issues regarding IRIS software relating to filing of returns. The Chairman FBR assured the bar of early resolution of the issues as highlighted. The Chairman FBR also stated that bar and bench together are the cornerstone for smooth functioning of taxation system and also acknowledged efforts of KTBA in this regard.

The Chairman FBR also visited KCCI and appreciated the contributions of the business community in achievement of budgetary target upto October, 2022. Zubair Motiwala and other members of the Chamber raised various return-related issues and customs duties. Asim Ahmed assured them of early resolution of issues.

Later, the Chairman FBR visited FPCCI and met its office-bearers. Issues regarding issuance of refunds and taxes levied on assets were discussed. The chairman assured the Federation of speedy issuance of refunds. Regarding tax on assets, the Chairman stated that the same was a revenue measure which is sub-judice before the superior courts.

Member (Customs-Operations) Mukkarrum Jah Ansari and all the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue and Chief Collectors of Customs also accompanied the Chairman FBR during his visit to FPCCI and KCCI.

