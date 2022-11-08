AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold near 3-week peak

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to US inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04 per ounce by 10:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT), after rising more than 3% to its highest since Oct. 13 at $1,681.69 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,683.20.

“Some weakness in the dollar, yields are ticking down slightly and that’s what’s helping gold and the whole precious metal complex,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar extended losses to a more than one-week low, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

Data on Friday showed US employers hired more workers than expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% raised hopes that the US central bank would be less aggressive on rate hikes going forward.

Gold Prices Bob Haberkorn Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold near 3-week peak

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories