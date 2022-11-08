AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCAA provides land: Foundation stone of country’s largest IT Park laid

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Land for Pakistan’s largest Information Technology Park project in Karachi to make the city a gateway for innovative future has been provided by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The foundation stone of the technology park was laid by Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin-Ul-Haque in a ceremony held at the site near Karachi Airport on Monday.

More than 20,000 IT professionals will get job opportunities after the completion of this project costing an amount of PKR 42 billion.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said that Karachi IT Park is the largest IT project of its kind in Pakistan, which will benefit not only the citizens of Karachi, but also the IT professionals and companies of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan.

Haque highlighted that the project titled “Establishment of IT Park, Karachi” was approved by ECNEC in its meeting held on June 4, 2021 at capital cost of PKR. 41 billion & 39 Crore (USD 186.658 million) including PK 35 billion 13 Crore (USD 158.416 million) from Korean Exim Bank (loan) and PSDP local share of PKR 6 billion 25 Crore (USD 28.242 million). The project shall be completed in June 2026.

The Federal IT Minister said that the purpose of these parks is to provide a place where innovative businesses could develop and prosper. Most software technology/IT parks provide ample space for business development. Governments all over the world often invest in these technology parks to boost their regional and national economies.

He said: “Technology parks must comply with basic infrastructure requirements such as clean facilities and ample working space. However, tech parks are also equipped with the latest technology and telecommunication facilities that make it easy to establish and manage a business.”

Needless to mention, IT Park Karachi is an eleven storeys (8 Storeys above and 3 underground) self-contained building having covered areas of 106,449 square meters. The park is providing office space to approx. 225 startups and small to medium enterprises and other ancillary facilities like testing laboratories, class rooms, industry academia linkage centre, and auditorium, etc. It shall generate more than 20,000 jobs for IT professionals.

Meanwhile, PCAA said that the land for the IT Park has been leased by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority initially for thirty years.

The lease can be extended for another twenty years.

Minister IT Sindh Tanzeela Umm-e-Habiba, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput and MQM Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

job opportunities Syed Amin Ul Haque ECNEC PCAA

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA provides land: Foundation stone of country’s largest IT Park laid

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories