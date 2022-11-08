Affairs of Petroleum Division in FY2020-21: AGP says weak internal controls resulted in unaccounted for receipts
ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has pointed out that weak internal controls resulted in unaccounted for receipts in financial statements for the financial year 2020-21 of the Petroleum Division which incurred a financial loss of Rs674 million.
Fifty-one challans relating to royalty on gas amounting to Rs458 million were available as per record files/royalty register maintained by the DG (PC) but the same were not accounted for by the AGPR.
Twenty-eight challans relating to royalty on oil amounting to Rs179 million were available as per record files/Royalty Register maintained but not accounted for by the AGPR.
Twenty challans relating to rent received from the E&P companies amounting to Rs36 million were also not accounted for by the AGPR.
This resulted in non-accountal/non-disclosure of receipts aggregating to Rs 674 million in the financial statements of the federal government.
