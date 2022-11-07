AGL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.71%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
EPCL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.68%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.9%)
PAEL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TPLP 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.11%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 121.71 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,201 Increased By 30.3 (0.73%)
BR30 15,620 Increased By 205.2 (1.33%)
KSE100 42,030 Increased By 173.3 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,309 Increased By 82.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar minister accuses Germany of ‘double standards’ in World Cup criticism

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 02:13pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BERLIN: Qatar’s foreign minister has accused Germany of “double standards” over its criticism of the World Cup host’s human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country’s population.

Qatar’s foreign ministry last month summoned the German ambassador over Interior Minister Nancy Faeser’s comments that a country’s human rights record should be factored into whether they are selected as World Cup host.

“On the one side, the German population is misinformed by government politicians; on the other, the government has no problem with us when it comes to energy partnerships or investments,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

“We are annoyed by the double standards,” he said, adding that Qatar had faced a systematic campaign against it in the 12 years since being selected to host the World Cup that he said no other country had faced. “It is ironic when this tone is struck in countries in Europe that call themselves liberal democracies.

Hacking gang targeted Qatar World Cup critics

It sounds very arrogant, frankly, and very racist,“ he told the newspaper.

Al-Thani described calls for security guarantees for minorities - which Faeser had requested as a prerequisite before agreeing to attend the World Cup - as superfluous and said German politicians should focus more on hate crimes occurring within their country’s own borders.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Qatar World Cup German ambassador World Cup criticism Nancy Faeser’

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar minister accuses Germany of ‘double standards’ in World Cup criticism

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Pakistan to witness petroleum products shortage in coming days

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Read more stories