AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 79.82 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.86%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 53.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.51%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 122.55 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.15%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 32 (0.77%)
BR30 15,635 Increased By 220.3 (1.43%)
KSE100 42,073 Increased By 216.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,317 Increased By 89.8 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s fx reserves jump likely fuelled by revaluation, forward book changes

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 01:21pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The big jump in India’s foreign exchange reserves in the last week of October was likely fuelled by the softer dollar and changes in the central bank’s forward book, economists said on Monday.

India’s forex reserves rose by $6.5 billion to $531.1 billion in the week through Oct. 28, marking their biggest weekly increase since September 2021, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

“This is predominantly due to revaluation changes on the back of the decline in the dollar,” Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research, said.

“Another thing that could have led to this is the changes in RBI’s forward reserves.”

He estimates revaluation changes can “at best” account for $3 billion of the total change in reserves.

Indian rupee drops

In the week for which the data was released, the dollar fell about a percent against its peers, while long-term Treasury yields also declined.

In September, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said valuation changes were responsible for about 67% of the drop in forex reserves in the first half of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin showed that while the central bank had a forward net dollar sales position of $8.2 billion of expiry less than one month as of Aug. 31, it had an outstanding dollar purchase position of $9.5 billion in the one-month to three-month bucket.

It could be that the RBI had taken delivery of the forward dollars at maturity, Kumar said.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that while RBI mostly squares up their forward positions, if they took delivery of the forward dollar purchases, it would lead to an increase in reserves.

Sabnavis said it was difficult to reconcile the weekly changes in reserves.

“Revaluation changes, portfolio flows and trade deficit flows are the key measurable to assess the trend on reserves.”

Last week, Das said the pace of forex outflows had moderated.

RBI Indian rupee India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s fx reserves jump likely fuelled by revaluation, forward book changes

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Read more stories