AGL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.88%)
ANL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.93%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 70.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.97%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.67%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
TRG 121.10 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.93%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.7 (0.78%)
BR30 15,596 Increased By 181 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,085 Increased By 228.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,324 Increased By 96.9 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may consolidate in $96.32-$98.10 range

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:30am
Follow us

Brent oil may consolidate in a range of $96.32 to $98.10 per barrel for one or two days before falling towards $94.54.

The contract failed to overcome a resistance zone of $98.10 to $98.75, despite its strong momentum on Nov. 4.

A three-wave cycle from $88.77 completed coincidentally around $98.75.

Most of the cycle has been unfolding within a rising channel, which suggests a target of $94.54.

The cycle adopted a zigzag mode, which indicates a little chance of oil to maintain its bullish momentum and rise above $98.75 on Monday.

Only a break above $98.75 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $100.31-$101.33 range.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $96.11

On the daily chart, oil is retesting a resistance at $99.51.

Following its failure to overcome this barrier in October, oil has a better chance to succeed in its current attempt.

A break could open the way towards $104.41-$109.31 range.

However, the difficult part is to figure out the timing of the break.

Readings on the hourly chart reveal a weakness of the market over the next few days.

A break may either occur around the end of this week or early next week.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may consolidate in $96.32-$98.10 range

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories