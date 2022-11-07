AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.78%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.84%)
TREET 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.97%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.6 (0.78%)
BR30 15,598 Increased By 182.5 (1.18%)
KSE100 42,082 Increased By 225.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 96.6 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,682

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:28am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,682 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,687-$1,695 range.

The metal is riding on a wave c, the third wave of an irregular flat from the Oct. 21 low of $1,617.

This wave has briefly travelled above its 100% projection level of $1,673.

Chances are it may extend into a range of $1,695 to $1,709. Support is at $1,665, a break below could confirm a target zone of $1,651 to $1,660. On the daily chart, gold has climbed above a falling channel.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,633

The downtrend from the March 8 high of $2,069.89 has been violated.

Even though it is too early to conclude that trend has reversed, a further bounce towards $1,733 looks highly likely, as a solid bottom has formed around a key support of $1,611.

Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,682

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories