AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.79%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.68%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.84%)
TREET 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
TRG 121.30 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.1%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.6 (0.78%)
BR30 15,593 Increased By 178 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,082 Increased By 225.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 96.6 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cotton: market mayhem

BR Research Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 08:57am
Follow us

Volatility refuses to die in the cotton market. After closing October at 2-year low price of 72cents per lb, world cotton prices have witnessed their sharpest rise since November 2010, rising by 21 percent in just last week. Does this mark the return of the bulls to the local market as well?

Just last month, USDA had signaled lowest world cotton demand since Covid, as inventories piled up with both cotton processors and downstream value-add chains. Even as risks of a global recession remain strong, alarms have been raised over the past month regarding a sharp decline in global output, led by mass abandonment of cotton crop in the US. The downward revision in cotton forecast for world’s largest exporter seems to have triggered panic buying over the last week, leading to highest weekly rise in world’s cotton prices in over a decade.

Although more clarity will appear on the horizon over the coming week when USDA releases its monthly update, it seems that the lost cotton crop in US may not be replaced by other major producers. Among the top-ten producing regions, Pakistan remains the weakest link, where uncertainty over seasonal arrivals compounded during October.

First, the national cotton ginners’ association, PCGA, failed to release fortnightly report for mid-October, raising alarm bells over plummeting cotton output due to havoc wielded by monsoon floods from Jul-Sep. Channel checks at the time indicated that PCGA’s decision was deliberate and aimed to arrest the freefall in cotton prices that was ongoing at the time. Why?

It appears that local cotton trade plummeted during October after spinning industry rushed for cover due to collapse in world prices. Since the beginning of calendar year, local spinning industry has been engaged in careful inventory buildup in anticipation of rising cotton prices due to US-Sino tensions and outbreak of armed conflict in the Black Sea. To their horror, the collapse in world cotton prices during October and slowdown in demand from textile exporting destinations meant booking significant inventory losses, bringing local cotton trade volume to a virtual halt, despite supply constraints.

Anticipating further decline in local cotton prices upon disclosure of unsold inventory with ginning factories, PCGA held back the fortnightly release. The action did little to arrest the freefall in prices, until world cotton price reversed beginning last week, providing support to local price above dollar equivalent 90 cents per lb.

What happens next is largely dependent on USDA forecast for other major producers such as Australia, Turkey, China, India, and Brazil. If other major producing regions can pick up the slack, world prices will continue their reversion to mean. If not, there may be some hope of ginning factories attempting to offload remainder withheld stock in the local market during November, making most of the short expiry bonanza while it lasts.

Either way, it’s a difficult year ahead for textile industry, which had already begun to cut back on cotton import orders in anticipation of a significant slowdown in export by value-added segments. It remains to be seen for how long higher prices can last on the back of constrained supply alone, when world outlook for garments and textile is in a downward slide. Production cuts may, therefore, become inevitable sooner or later.

cotton crop cotton price global recession

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton: market mayhem

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories