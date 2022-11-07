AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ATP chief calls for unified efforts to bring about political, economic stability

Published 07 Nov, 2022
PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) has called for bringing political and economic stability and urging all institutions to jointly pull the country from present crisis situations.

The party has heard people issues in open and public forums, belonging to all federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and raised these problems at relevant forums, while replying to various queries through the party online public forum here on Sunday.

The ATP chairman noted that people of all the provinces currently suffered from unrest, economic difficulties and administrative discrepancies. None of government and administrative institutions has bothered to check the growing public miseries as everyone is busy in the game of music chair for gaining power, Shah observed. He made it clear that it is impossible to get rid from traditional politicians until and unless giving authority to people.

If new political parties would get a chance to come forward then there would be different circumstances, the ATP chief remarked. He added new leadership, manifesto and strategy that can change the destiny of people.

Shah while responding to various queries through online public forums called for pulling the country out from ‘long march’, ‘sit-in’, government resistance and political unrest for which needed to be given authorities to all public segments. Furthermore, he stressed to take pragmatic initiatives for reforms in the electoral system and awakening national pride.

Shah noted a story is being played for a game of power and interests from Khyber to Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said there is no one to look back toward people. He questioned: “how can we put the economy in the right direction”?

He clarified that consistency couldn’t be retained until and unless the formation of policy boards. Youths, employment, business and people worried about their future were leaving the country, as their capabilities and passion hadn’t been utilized efficiently, he noted. We want to preserve a major source of development, ATP chief vowed. He called upon the youth themselves to come forward and eliminate traditional politics.

He said his party is giving a strategy and action plan, saying that they are busy in the struggle for provision of public authority instead of gaining power. Shah reiterated firm resolve that they will gain the party goal and then people will resolve their issues at their own forum.

