Turkiye inks MoU with SAU

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2022 07:52am
HYDERABAD: Free wheat seeds will be distributed among the small farmers of 7 districts of Sindh, an MoU was signed between Turkiye and Sindh Agricultural University, and the agricultural extension department of Sindh will also be a party, according the agreement, with joint cooperation of Sindh Agriculture University and Agricultural Extension Sindh, free wheat seeds will be distributed to 675 small farmers of seven districts of Sindh.

In this regard, an MoU was signed between Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU and Halil Ibrahim Basaran, Program Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) under the Turkish Ministry of Tourism and Culture, while Dr. Islamuddin Rajput of the Department of Agricultural Extension of the Sindh Government signed as a party, during MoU signing ceremony at university senate hall.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said we are grateful to the Turkish government, which has helped the flood-affected farmers of Sindh in difficult situations and is providing free wheat seeds for two acres to those farmers of Sindh, who have up to ten acres of agricultural land, while Sindh Agriculture University and Agricultural Extension Sindh will also support farmers through technical services.

Halil Ibrahim Basaran, program coordinator TIKA said to further strengthen brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, the wheat seed will be provided free of charge to farmers of Sindh, He said various welfare, educational and social programs are also in progress in Pakistan including Sindh, while we are also establishing a bakery for healthy food for the poor farmers of Sindh,

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance explained the details of the agreement and said that under this agreement, 75 farmers of each tehsil and among 675 total farmers from taluka Kot Diji, Mehar, Sakrand, New Saeedabad, Shahdadpur, Tando Bago and Pithoro, will be distributed wheat seed for two acres, which is being started from this week.

The distribution services will be carried out by the Sindh Agriculture University and Agricultural Extension Department through their team and university students, and the three institutions will monitor the wheat from sowing to harvesting and support the farmers.

