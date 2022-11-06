Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday that the former premier Imran Khan will hold a press conference today.

In a Twitter post, Fawad said that his party was hopeful of the PTI chief getting discharged from the hospital in the evening.

However, he clarified that the "doctors have not given a confirmation of it yet."

He added that PTI has also called off its protests today due to the Raiwind dua.

Earlier, Dr Faisal Sultan said Imran was hit with multiple bullets in his right leg. He explained the injury through an x-ray of the leg. "Had the bullet hit this artery, heavy blood loss could have posed serious danger to Imran Khan's life."

Will give another call for long march once I recover, says Imran Khan in first address after attack

In his first address after the assassination attempt on Thursday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he would give another call for a long march towards Islamabad as soon as he recovers from the bullet injuries.

“I would take to the streets as soon as I am discharged from the hospital, and lead the long march towards Islamabad,” Imran said as he spoke to the media from Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where he is currently under treatment.

He called on the public to come out in numbers to protest the assassination attempt, stressing that protests will continue until those accused of the assassination bid are sacked.

The PTI chief said he had learned about the looming danger beforehand. "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," he said.

Imran noted that he was shot at from two directions, adding that it was only God's miracle that he survived the attack.