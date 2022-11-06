AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Garcia edges Kasatkina to advance at WTA Finals

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2022 10:38am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

FORT WORTH: Caroline Garcia rallied from a set down to beat Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday in a winner-take-all clash that sent the French player into the WTA Finals knockout phase.

The clash for the last semi-final berth was tense and action-packed, Garcia shaking off the frustration of the first set then holding on in the tightly contested third to line up a meeting with fifth-ranked Greek Maria Sakkari.

Round robin play concluded later Saturday with world number one Iga Swiatek, already assured of her semi-final berth, beating American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0. Gauff had already been eliminated from semi-final contention.

Garcia, ranked sixth, became the first player in 30 attempts this season to beat Kasatkina after dropping the first set.

After rolling through the second set, she had a chance to break in the 13-minute ninth game of the third, but Kasatkina saved six break points to hold as they went to a tiebreaker.

Garcia gave herself two match points with a gutsy rally, sending Kasatkina wide with a swinging forehand volley then firing a backhand volley cross-court.

Kasatkina saved one match point, but dropped a volley into the net on the next.

“It’s definitely a great achievement,” Garcia said of reaching the semis in the season finale open to the top eight players in the world. “I was already really proud to be in the top eight.

“I don’t really know if I realize that this is the semi-final tomorrow.”

Garcia said the victory vindicated her aggressive style in a high-stakes contest.

“Every match we say you have to give it all and no regrets, go for it and it’s always true, but in this tournament even more – it’s the last one (of the season).”

Garcia said her success this week “proves that this was definitely a good year.

“I started very far from the top 10, the top eight, and I made my way to it,” added Garcia, who at the age of 29 is enjoying a resurgence.

She won titles this year in Bad Homburg and Warsaw before her triumph in Cincinnati and also reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

“Today, it’s one more thing that proves my game style is working and I have to keep going that way,” she said.

Garcia takes a 2-0 career lead over Sakkari into Sunday’s semi-final, including a victory at Cincinnati this year on route to the title.

Swiatek, winner of the French Open and US Open this year, will face seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semis at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The event was moved to Texas due to continuing pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to host, as well as the WTA’s dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

tennis Caroline Garcia Daria Kasatkina WTA Finals

Comments

1000 characters

Garcia edges Kasatkina to advance at WTA Finals

Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’: ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Read more stories