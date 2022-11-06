AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Duran Duran reveals former member Taylor has stage 4 cancer

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2022 10:19am
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was meant to serve as a reunion for 2022 inductee Duran Duran, but former member Andy Taylor was unable to attend, with the band revealing his cancer diagnosis during their onstage speech on Saturday.

In accepting the honor, frontman Simon Le Bon read an open letter from Taylor, who said that just over four years ago he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor wrote. “So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor said the disease was “not immediately life-threatening” but “there is no cure.”

“Despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” Taylor said.

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years.”

Speaking to journalists backstage at the ceremony, Le Bon called the news “absolutely devastating.”

“We love Andy dearly,” he said. “I’m not gonna stand here and cry, I think that would be inappropriate, but that’s what it feels like.”

The 1980s hit British band broke ties with Taylor in 2006, citing an “unworkable gulf” between him and the New Wave innovators.

Former member Warren Cuccurullo, who was initially expected to attend, also did not go to the 2022 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Duran Duran Andy Taylor

Comments

1000 characters

Duran Duran reveals former member Taylor has stage 4 cancer

Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’: ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Read more stories