Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on the high side. They further said that due to ongoing political instability prices may go further up if roads were blocked.

The survey noted that prices of tomatoes, onions, bananas, potatoes, salt powdered, match box, mutton, sugar, rice basmati broken, eggs, and fresh milk increased during the week past as compared to the previous week while a decline was observed in the prices of chicken, masoor, LPG, pulse gram, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality and wheat flour.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs7,800 to Rs7,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs260-265 per kg against Rs265-275 per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs420 per kg to Rs410 per kg.

Eggs prices went up from Rs6,900 per carton to Rs6,920 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs250-255 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a decrease as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs 1,560 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,550 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,620 against Rs 1,630 per bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs 1,540 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,530, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,540 per bag against Rs 1,550 per bag. Sugar price witnessed a slight increase as it was being sold at Rs 4,350 which in retail is being sold at Rs89-93 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs95 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed some increase as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 11,320 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs315 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 9,120 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs265 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 5,560 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs177-180 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed a slight decline as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil prices as went down from Rs 5,200 per carton to Rs 5,180 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs365 per pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands witnessed no change and are available at Rs 2,550 per 5kg pack against Rs 2,700 per 5kg tin.

Fresh milk witnessed an increase of Rs5 per liter, while yoghurt prices remained stable during the week.

Potatoes price went up from Rs45-55 per kg to Rs50-60 per kg, tomatoes price went up from Rs140-180 per kg level to Rs150-200 per kg, while onions price went up from Rs90-140 per kg to Rs100-150 per kg. Shimla prices remained stable at Rs300 per kg.

Bananas prices increased by Rs5-10 per dozen and was being sold at Rs80-150 per dozen, while guava prices witnessed a decline of Rs10-15 per kg during the week past as compared to the previous week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022