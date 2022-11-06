AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Inflation will be reduced, says Punjab governor

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that Insha Allah, in the coming days, inflation will be reduced and more relief will be given to the people in other sectors.

Talking to a delegation of social media team led by Hasan Malik, Digital Media Coordinator of Governor Punjab, he said that irresponsible news on social media should be discouraged.

“We took the difficult decision to come to government with allies to save the country from bankruptcy,” he said, adding: “The government is taking steps to provide relief to the people in various sectors including Kisan package for the farmers.

He said the inflation rate was very low in the previous tenures of Muslim League (N) and the economy was better.

He said that the Muslim League (N) always increased the funds of the Higher Education Commission and gave laptops to the youth to acclimatize them to the demands of the modern world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation Muhammad Balighur Rehman

