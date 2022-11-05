AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2022 02:17pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kms (80 miles) at an altitude of about 20 kms (12 miles).

North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s launch, fired between 11:31 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. KST, comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on Oct. 31.

The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows “the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the US to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the US to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence,” JCS said in a statement.

US urges sanctions enforcement after North Korea ICBM launch

Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt “provocative” air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries’ shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

North Korea Washington UN Security Council ICBM launch Seoul’s military North Korea fire North Korean military flights UN sanctions

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles

Imran Khan says ‘hit by 4 bullets’ but won’t give in

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Putin backs evacuation of civilians from occupied region

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Read more stories