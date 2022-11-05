AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy raises public deficit forecast for 2023

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2022 11:00am
Follow us

MILAN: Italian far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday raised next year’s public deficit forecast in order to finance measures to help households and businesses confront soaring energy prices.

Like other countries in Europe, Italians will face a tough winter with energy bills increasing alongside higher interest rates and inflation.

Meloni, who came to power last month, pledged during the election campaign to control expenditure in a country long plagued by low growth and huge debt.

On Friday, after a cabinet meeting, the government agreed to increase the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP.

It is above the 3.4 percent forecast by her predecessor Mario Draghi in September, but in line with what Italian media had reported she would do.

“This allows us to free up an additional 22 to 23 billion euros ($22-23 billion) that we intend to devote to the fight against rising energy prices,” Meloni told reporters late Friday.

The deficit is forecast to fall to 3.7 percent in 2024 and three percent in 2025, according to an economics roadmap adopted by Rome.

Meloni’s government also raised the forecast for economic growth this year to 3.7 percent, up from Draghi’s prediction of 3.3 percent.

Italy’s far-right PM Meloni meets EU chiefs

It comes after Italy posted better-than-expected quarterly growth on Monday.

“Thanks to a favourable third quarter”, the government was able to free up “around 9.5 billion euros” that the government will allocate “from next week” towards measures to mitigate higher energy costs, Meloni said.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who served under Draghi as economic development minister, kept the previous premier’s forecast of 0.6 percent growth in 2023.

“We are ready to confront the risks of recession that are mentioned more and more, at the global and European level, and which could also affect the Italian economy,” Giorgetti said.

But the International Monetary Fund believes Italy will not be able to avoid a recession next year, warning GDP will shrink by 0.2 percent in 2023.

Meloni held talks this week with European Union chiefs in Brussels, where she struck a conciliatory tone.

The meetings were also an opportunity to discuss rising energy costs and the draft 2023 budget that the new Italian government must complete and send to Brussels before the end of the month.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Comments

1000 characters

Italy raises public deficit forecast for 2023

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Biden insists Democrats can win US midterms

Army reacts strongly to allegations

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories