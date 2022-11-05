Nehr-e-Khayyam Karachi: Hearing of illegal allotment of amenity plots adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Friday, adjourned the hearing of the illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam Karachi to M/s Friends Associates case against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others without proceedings as the tenure of Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan ended.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan during his tenure heard Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others. The tenure of judge Azam Khan expired on October 27.

The court adjourned the hearing of both cases till December 8.

The 16 accused of the case include former SBCA Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, Mumtaz Haider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

The bureau on May 23, 2019, authorised the filing of a corruption reference against the former director general of SBCA Karachi and others.

The accused persons by misusing their authority allegedly allotted the government land at Nehr-e-Khayyam Karachi to the M/s Friends Associates which incurred a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, the accused used a fake account for the payment of plots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022