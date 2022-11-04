PTI announces countrywide protests on Saturday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Friday announced that the party will hold another round of countrywide protests tomorrow (Saturday).

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that there will be protests in all major cities of the country on Saturday, at 5 pm, adding that the site for the protest will be announced by the local party leadership.

"Show them that no one can suppress a truly free nation. I will participate in the protest at Liberty Chowk, Lahore," he said.

Asad's statement comes after former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that he would give another call for a long march towards Islamabad as soon as he recovers from the bullet injuries.

“I would take to the streets as soon as I am discharged from the hospital, and lead the long march towards Islamabad,” Imran said as he spoke to the media from Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where he is currently under treatment.

He called on the public to come out in numbers to protest the assassination attempt, stressing that protests will continue until those accused of the assassination bid are sacked.

The PTI chief said he had learned about the looming danger beforehand. "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," he said.

Imran noted that he was shot at from two directions, adding that it was only God's miracle that he survived the attack.

“When I was on the container, I heard bullets fired upon us from one direction, and then shots were fired from another direction. As I went down, several bullets flew over my head,” Imran said, adding: “had these firing incidents been synchronised, there was no chance I could survive".

The former premier stressed that two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before.

They killed one person and injured 11 others, he said.