VIS assigns credit rating to SNGPL

04 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: VIS Credit Rating Company Ltd has issued a press release on Thursday regarding assigning of credit rating to SNGPL. Long-term and short-term credit rating has been enhanced from AA- and A1 to AA+ and A1+ respectively. The improvement in credit rating is indicative of improvement in financial health and operations of the company.

Our country is faced with unprecedented economic challenges and financial constraints however the company has been able to achieve this important milestone due to the untiring effort of the Board of Directors, management and staff of the company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

