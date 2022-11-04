PTI workers mount protests

RAWALPINDI: Condemning the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in the long march convoy, a large number of PTI workers took to the street and staged protest demonstrations.

The incident took place at Imran Khan’s container in which the PTI chief including Faisal Javed, Ahmed Nasir Chattha, and other party leaders were injured at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. The PTI workers took to the street after the news of the assassination attempt on the PTI chief surfaced on electronic and social media.

The PTI workers were holding party flags and chanting slogans in favour of PTI chief Khan and against the government. They set tyres on fire and blocked Murree Road for traffic. Following protests at Faizabad, the capital police deployed a heavy contingent of police near Faizabad in order to avert the entry of protesters into Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

