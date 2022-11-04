Medical board gave misleading report on torture: Swati

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati pleaded that the medical board before which he was presented gave a misleading report of his physical torture.

Swati on Thursday submitted a written reply to the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court along with the medical reports and other documents and also met with the DG HR Cell.

In his written reply, the PTI leader questioned the silence regarding his physical condition in the report.

He stated that three masked men took him from his home to an unknown location, stripped him naked, and made videos of him.

“When I regained consciousness, one person was asking the other to tell the sector commander and General Faisal that Swati is half dead,” the senator further wrote.

Swati further mentioned that he offered the concerned judge to show the torture marks on his sensitive parts, but the judge did not mention the marks anywhere in his judgment.

Swati, in his written reply, has also demanded strict action against violators of fundamental rights.

Swati was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s cyber crime unit on October 13 for allegedly making “controversial claims” against state institutions, including the army chief.

Almost 10 days later, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Swati post-arrest bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

On November 1, the PTI senator detailed the “torture” he was allegedly subjected to in the custody of the FIA and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the FIA rejected the allegations on October 18 that the PTI senator was subjected to torture and humiliation in custody, saying the “dignity of the lawmaker was ensured during the entire legal process”.

Talking to the media persons, he said his honour had been ripped apart and he was living like a “breathing corpse”. He said, “I live and die everyday. Arshad Sharif has been martyred, why was I left alive?”

