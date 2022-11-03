AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
Vivid pink diamond could go for $35mn at Christie's auction

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 03:33pm
Photo: Reuters
GENEVA: The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to $35 million at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Nov. 8, the auctioneer said on Wednesday.

"The diamond weighs 18.18 carats, which is of course an extremely fortuitous number for Asian collectors. We've had a huge amount of interest around the world already," said Max Fawcett, head of Christie's jewellery department in Geneva.

"The colour is exceptional. It's a true vivid pink and a clean stone. It really, really is a gem and something that we haven't seen in a long time at Christie's."

The Fortune Pink Diamond is estimated to go for $25 million to $35 million.

The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

