AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.81%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.64%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.55%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.2%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.7%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.01%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
TPLP 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.47%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 122.51 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (5.34%)
UNITY 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.76%)
WAVES 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 19.3 (0.46%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 267.1 (1.74%)
KSE100 42,103 Increased By 158.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,404 Increased By 55.4 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 01:52pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh have blamed “fake fielding” by India’s Virat Kohli for their nailbiting Twenty20 World Cup loss and will raise it with cricket’s governing body, an official told AFP on Thursday.

India won by five runs in the rain-hit Adelaide clash on Wednesday that went to the last ball, all but destroying Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Afterwards, vice-captain Nurul Hasan alleged that onfield umpires had missed a “fake throw” by Kohli that could have tied the match.

“It could have been a five-run penalty,” he told reporters. “That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately… that didn’t materialise.”

The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings, moments before rain stopped play, when Liton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel.

As India’s Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back, Kohli – standing at point – feigned a throw as the ball whistled past him.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown didn’t take action, despite Liton and non-striking batsman Najmul Hossain pointing it out, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told AFP.

The International Cricket Council is scheduled to hold a board meeting in Melbourne next week during the tournament and Bangladesh will raise the matter “if an opportunity comes”, BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

T20 World Cup: Kohli India’s hero as Pakistan falter in final over

“We will discuss the issues wherever we get a chance to discuss,” he added. “It’s not a protest because there is no benefit of doing it now.”

Yunus also said Bangladesh’s chances in the match had been stymied by a slippery pitch after the resumption, halting the openers’ momentum after a blazing 21-ball fifty from Liton.

Play resumed after a 45-minute hiatus and Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs from 16 overs, chasing India’s 184-6.

Liton slipped as he turned for a second run in the second ball after the stoppage and was then run out for 60 off 27 balls.

Bangladesh fell to 145-6 to concede a narrow defeat.

Bangladesh, who have four points from two wins against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, play their final Super-12 match against Pakistan at the same Adelaide ground on November 6.

Also read

Virat Kohli Zimbabwe Netherlands Liton Das T20 World Cup Nurul Hasan Bangladesh Cricket Board Bangladesh vs india

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Investment in solar, water, other projects: Leading Chinese firms accept PM’s offer

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Read more stories