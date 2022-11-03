AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: The country’s trade deficit narrowed down by 26.59 percent to $11.469 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to $15.624 billion during the same period of last year, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The exports during July-October (2022-23) were recorded at $9.549 billion against the exports of $9.460 billion in July-October (2021-22), showing a growth of 0.94 percent, according to the PBS Wednesday.

The imports decreased by 16.21 per cent during the period under review by going down from $25.084 billion last year to $21.018 during the current year.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports witnessed a decline of 3.77 per cent and were recorded at $2.371 billion in October 2022 against the exports of $2.464 billion in October 2021.

The imports also decreased to $4.636 billion in October 2022 from $6.369 billion in October 2021, showing negative growth of 27.21 per cent. The trade deficit narrowed by 42 per cent on a YoY basis to $2.265 billion in October 2022 compared to $3.905 billion in October 2021.

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during October 2022 declined by 3.07 per cent when compared to the exports of $2.446 billion in September 2022.

The imports into the country also declined by 13.30 per cent in October 2022 when compared to the imports of $5.347 billion in September 2022, according to the data.

Pakistan Economy trade deficit imports PBS Exports

