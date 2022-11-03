AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Negligence at work: Action to be initiated against dengue workers

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 06:53am
LAHORE: The Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee has decided to take action against dengue workers who commit negligence in their duty in the high-risk districts and issued instructions to the health department in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that the stakeholders should enhance coordination for removing discrepancies in the dengue data. He asked the officers to address the deficiencies identified in the monitoring, surveillance and reporting system.

Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the health department has ample stock of essential medicines and mosquito spray and more than 20,000 dengue workers are performing field duties.

