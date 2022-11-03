AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Business & Finance

Chinese team visits PCJCCI offices

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: The Chinese delegation led by Gao Qiang, Vice President of Sinovac Global met S M Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones/ Former President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif at Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretariat yesterday.

S M Naveed, Chairman SEZs/Former President PCJCCI shared that the CM Punjab said that the Sinovac Company will be provided land on a priority basis in CPEC Industrial Estate Faisalabad. All the required facilities will be provided to the company in Punjab; he said and added that this project will not only benefit Punjab but the whole of Pakistan and it will be carried forward on a fast-track basis to ensure early completion.

He further added that we thank Sinovac Company for supplying vaccines to Pakistan during the Corona epidemic. Planning a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a big step, and we hope that this project will definitely help in saving the lives of people at massive scale.

Gao Qiang, Vice President Sinovac Global said that we are going to invest $200 million (about Rs45 billion) in Punjab by setting up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab which will cost about Rs45 billion. It will also export items worth $500 million. This project will create new employment opportunities and will become a new example for Pakistan-China friendship, he added.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that there is a dire need to take notice of the resources and provide maximum support to the developers in order to succeed and achieve our targeted goal.

CPEC PCJCCI Qiang Gao Chinese delegation Sinovac Global

