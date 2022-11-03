Chinese CG exhorts govt to improve export services

KARACHI: The Consul General of China in Karachi, Li Bijian, on Wednesday urged Pakistan to improve the capacity of its export services, enhance capability of freight services, and improve the hard connectivity of transport infrastructure.

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘12th Sustainable Shipping Logistics and Supply Chain Summit and Exhibition-2022’ at a local hotel, the Chinese CG said Pakistan and China should promote the sharing of two-way logistic information, promote mutual recognition of logistic supply chain standards, systems and rules, so that the upstream and downstream cooperation among enterprises of the two countries could be promoted.

The both friendly countries should actively explore the development opportunities. Activity encourages the development,” he said adding the cooperation of e-commerce is a must.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is on a special visit of China, and he will convene meeting with Chinese President. He said the global economic conditions are changing rapidly, and the heads of the two countries will discuss on mutual economic relations.

The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Dr June Kuncoro, said that sea transportation, and maritime connectivity is mandatory for further promotion of his country’s economy. Indonesia is developing its port infrastructure, and the country is going to build some 24 sea ports by the end of 2024.

He said Pakistan and Indonesia are enjoying the mutual relations for the last many years. He said a ‘trade export summit’ is being held this month in Jakarta. Also, Pak Oil exhibition is being held next week.

Chairman BMG Zubair Mutiwala also addressed the concluding session as the chief guest. He deplored that every aspect of the country’s economy is deteriorated. Elaborating, he said that PIA started Emirates but today our national carrier stands nowhere.

He said logistics is the most important thing for the enhancement of economy, and Karachi is the key of logistics. He said every ship and airplane from across the world used to touch our seaports, and airports, respectively, years back. “We must have our maritime ministry, and our own container line,” Zubair said.

He said the public sector companies such as Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PAPRA) and watch-dogs like National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have hurt the economy badly. The bureaucrats are so hesitant that they cannot execute any work. He also emphasized that business and politics should be segregated.

Ateeq Ur Rahman, Conference Coordinator Logisticonex in his introduction speech said that business & trade are heavily suffering due to growing logistics & shipping cost.

Heavy detentions, demurrage, rentals, and container handling charges at port demonstrate unbearable cost by businesses, he said. He added poor infrastructure is creating congestion at ports. International recession, enormous fuel/ energy cost, massive sea freight, higher interest rate is devastating to the cost of doing business and overall economy.

This shipping, logistic & supply chain conference is designed to discuss and raise issues/ concerns on Pakistan’s outlook, which has darkened significantly specially by dilapidated Logistic Support Services.

Mehmood Tareen, CEO TPN, pointed out the supply chain challenges faced by FMCG like brand, consumer behaviour, industry trends and impact of uncertainties.

The speakers discussed all-weather strategic cooperation and support and agreed to social instability which is being created due to raise in food and energy prices and also to the logistic support services.

Tariq Yousuf President KCCI, Mohsin A Dharsi Air Cargo Agents, Association of Pakistan, Sheikh Shafiq Jhokwala Chairman, PREGMEA, Haris Agar Vice President KCCI and others also attended the event.

