AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AOG, NFEH, CSR Club sign MoUs to help genuine charities in Pakistan

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Art of Giving (AOG) organised its first-ever open house at the Port Grand to provide an opportunity for the leading non-profits organisations of the country to display their philanthropic and noble social work to prospective donors.

The AOG joined hands with the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and CSR Club Pakistan to combine at one place leading charities, philanthropists, and donors for mobilizing maximum resources for genuine charitable causes in the country.

AOG CEO, Raheel Aslam, said the open house was organised to celebrate the fact that eight out of every 10 citizens in Pakistan fully believed in the concept of charitable donations irrespective of their socio-economic status.

He said that these generous Pakistanis donated an average of Rs 10,000 every year but this money didn’t reach genuine charitable causes and instead had become the reason behind the massive increase in the menace of beggary in the urban centres.

He said that despite such a massive charity every year by such a large number of concerned citizens Pakistan still ranked at 107th position on the World Giving Index only because a very large chunk of the donations in the country ended up in the hands of beggars.

Aslam said the AOG also showcased on the occasion its latest innovation i.e. Pakistan’s first-ever automated kindness machine that provided an opportunity for the prospective donors to use a transparent, digital, and fully accountable mechanism to get associated with up to 20 leading non-profits in the country on a real-time basis.

M Naeem Qureshi President NFEH and CSR Club of Pakistan, Engr Nadeem Ashraf VP NFEH signed on both agreements to promote fund raising and awareness for various welfare projects.

Also on the occasion, different memorandums of understanding were signed to promote good social causes in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NFEH Port Grand Raheel Aslam M Naeem Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

AOG, NFEH, CSR Club sign MoUs to help genuine charities in Pakistan

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories