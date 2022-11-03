AOG, NFEH, CSR Club sign MoUs to help genuine charities in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Art of Giving (AOG) organised its first-ever open house at the Port Grand to provide an opportunity for the leading non-profits organisations of the country to display their philanthropic and noble social work to prospective donors.

The AOG joined hands with the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and CSR Club Pakistan to combine at one place leading charities, philanthropists, and donors for mobilizing maximum resources for genuine charitable causes in the country.

AOG CEO, Raheel Aslam, said the open house was organised to celebrate the fact that eight out of every 10 citizens in Pakistan fully believed in the concept of charitable donations irrespective of their socio-economic status.

He said that these generous Pakistanis donated an average of Rs 10,000 every year but this money didn’t reach genuine charitable causes and instead had become the reason behind the massive increase in the menace of beggary in the urban centres.

He said that despite such a massive charity every year by such a large number of concerned citizens Pakistan still ranked at 107th position on the World Giving Index only because a very large chunk of the donations in the country ended up in the hands of beggars.

Aslam said the AOG also showcased on the occasion its latest innovation i.e. Pakistan’s first-ever automated kindness machine that provided an opportunity for the prospective donors to use a transparent, digital, and fully accountable mechanism to get associated with up to 20 leading non-profits in the country on a real-time basis.

M Naeem Qureshi President NFEH and CSR Club of Pakistan, Engr Nadeem Ashraf VP NFEH signed on both agreements to promote fund raising and awareness for various welfare projects.

Also on the occasion, different memorandums of understanding were signed to promote good social causes in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022